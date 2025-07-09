Puducherry, Jul 9 (PTI) Privately operated buses, autos and tempos were off the roads in Puducherry on Wednesday due to the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes.

The managements of private schools declared a holiday as a precautionary measure, a source said.

Shops, establishments, vegetable and fish markets remained closed.

The unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers.

Attendance in government offices was monitored by the heads of departments. They were asked to furnish details of employees who are absent today without fail, sources said.

Staff reached the workplaces on two-wheelers.

The territorial administration, through an order, warned the staff and employees that any absence without prior permission would be dealt with under Conduct rules and "unauthorised absence of employees would be treated as a break in service."

Major shopping centres in the town limits presented a forlorn look, with shop owners downing the shutters in response to the call for the strike.

Members and leaders of various trade unions held roadroko at various points and courted arrest.

Police were deployed in strength at vantage points.

Government buses were operated in batches. There was no disruption to power and water supply.

With the autos and tempos remaining off the roads, the patient turnout at the hospitals was less than normal, a Health Department official said.

Sanitary workers attached to the Swachh Bharath Abhiyan carried out cleaning works as usual.

