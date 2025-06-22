Bhadrak (Odisha), Jun 22 (PTI) A trader suffered bullet injuries after three miscreants opened fire at him in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said on Sunday.

Bidyadhar Patra, a resident of Belamala village, was returning home on his motorcycle when the assailants suddenly appeared and shot at him before snatching his bag on Saturday night, they said.

He was initially taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, as his condition remained serious, a senior police officer said.

Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being examined to trace the miscreants' movements before and after the attack, he said.

While robbery appears to be the primary motive, other angles are also being investigated, Eastern Range DIG Satyajit Nayak said.

“We are collecting statements from eyewitnesses and nearby shopkeepers. The border district police have been instructed to intensify patrolling,” he said.

