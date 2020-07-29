Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) A section of traders have urged the West Bengal government to clamp a continuous lockdown for 10-12 days to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Many traders have also decided to shut shop for extended periods amid reports of rising coronavirus cases in several market areas.

"We have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, suggesting the need for a continuous lockdown for about two weeks to stem the spread of the infection," Chamber of Textile Trade & Industry (COTTI) President Arun Bhuwalka told PTI.

"An advisory has been issued, requesting our members to keep shops closed from Thursday till August 4 for the sake of safety," COTTI Senior VP Brij Mohan Mohata said.

Confederation for West Bengal Traders President Sushil Poddar said it had declared a "self-imposed" lockdown in certain wholesale markets in Burrabazaar and Dalhousie areas.

"Earlier, a five-day lockdown was in place at a few wholesale trade markets in these areas. Moreover, micro- management is also carried out to minimise rush and maintain social distancing. For example, if the hardware and ball- bearing market are adjacent, they remain open on alternate days," he said.

With the state government now announcing a bi-weekly lockdown, "we will review the situation and issue fresh advisories", Poddar said.

Bhuwalka said he expects majority of the 15,000-odd textile and allied industry shops to remain shut till August 4, in accordance with the COTTI advisory.

Sources said 90 per cent of the wholesale and semi- wholesale shops concentrated in the Burrabazar area are suffering losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

