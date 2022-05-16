Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Two days after a trader was killed in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, the authorities could not conduct post-mortem on his body yet with his kin continuing their protest demanding a CBI probe and compensation.

State BJP president Satish Poonia and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal joined the family in their dharna outside the subdivisional officer's office.

Half a dozen assailants shot dead salt trader Jaipal Poonia in Nawan town of Nagaur district on Saturday.

Officials tried to persuade the protesting family members and relatives for post-mortem on the body on Monday.

As the talks between administrative officials and family members failed twice, the post-mortem could not be done, a senior police officer said.

The family members demanded arrest of the accused, adequate compensation and a CBI investigation into the case.

In a complaint filed with the police, the wife of the deceased alleged that her husband was killed at the behest of Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly and Nawan MLA Mahendra Chaudhary of the Congress, his brother Moti Singh Choudhary, Moolchand Saini, Virendra Saini and others. A case has been registered at Nawan police station in connection with the killing.

