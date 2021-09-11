New Delhi, September 11: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged on Saturday, September 11. This marks the sixth day when the rates of fuel have been kept the same by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The prices of fuel have reached historic high, with the petrol price crossing the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively on Saturday, September 11 as the rates have remained static. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

In Mumbai the petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre on September 11, Saturday. While the rate of diesel stands at Rs 96.19 per litre on Saturday in the capital city of Maharashtra, The rates of petrol and diesel haven't changed on Saturday. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 11, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

The price of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.62 per litre on Saturday, September 11. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 91.71 per lire in the capital city of West Bengal on September 11. With the rates of fuel remaining unchanged on September 11, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre respectively.

