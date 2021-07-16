Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday paid homage to Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed in clashes in Afghanistan, saying it is a tragedy to see a capable youngster lose his life in a fateful incident.

“It is heartbreaking to know that award winning Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering fighting in Kandahar. It is a tragedy to see such a capable and industrious youngster lose his life in a fateful incident. My condolences to his family, to his colleagues at Reuters and may Almighty accord the departed highest place in jannat,” Abdullah said.

He said despite taking into consideration multiple and obvious dangers associated with conflict reporting, journalists like Siddiqui take the risk to showcase the firsthand account of war to the world and most often, sadly, become news themselves.

“I pay my homage to all such brave hearts who have succumbed in the line of their duty,” he added.

Abdullah also hit out at those celebrating Siddiqui's death.

“That @dansiddiqui was killed by the Taliban while doing his job in Afghanistan is tragic but the fact that there are bastards out there celebrating his death because Danish was good at his job & made them uncomfortable is beyond reprehensible. Rot in hell RW trolls,” he wrote on Twitter.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also expressed grief over the death of the photojournalist.

