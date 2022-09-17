Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Saturday held a training session for all cyber nodal officers across the state under an initiative to combat the latest modus operandi of cyber fraudsters who cheat people on social media by using the photographs of high-ranking officers.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the cyber fraudsters download the photos of IPS or IAS officers from the internet and use it as profile picture on their WhatsApp numbers.

Besides, they send messages to junior rank officers asking for money or other favours.

"Similar cybercrime cases have come to the fore in many states of the country," he added.

"In such incidents, it is advised if someone asks you to send money or buy something on the message, then you should call and check with the person concerned before doing so. In this training session, all the cyber nodal officers of the state and the employees appointed at the cyber desks were sensitized about the new trend," said O P Singh, additional director general of police (Crime).

As many as 72 nodal officers and employees from across the state participated in this online training session.

In this session, it was also told how to conduct investigations, trace the complaints and best ways to nab the cyber thugs in the case of similar modus operandi where fake WhatsApp accounts are used to defraud people.

