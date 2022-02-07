New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Central Vigilance Commission has asked central government departments and public sector banks to transfer by June this year officers who have completed the minimum tenure in their vigilance departments.

In an order, the anti-corruption watchdog said the initial posting of an officer in the vigilance unit of an organisation should be for a period of three years only.

If considered necessary, the tenure of the vigilance functionary may be extended for a minimum period of three months and a maximum of two years, only after a review, which shall be based on his efficiency, integrity and requirement for the completion of work on hand, etc., it said.

The commission has directed that an exercise may be conducted and completed latest by March 31, 2022, by the respective organisations to identify those officers/officials who have completed the tenure of three years/five years (as on 31.03.2022) in the vigilance unit, said the order issued on Thursday to secretaries of all central government departments and chiefs of public sector banks, among others.

In case services of an officer/official are required beyond the period of three years, such officers/officials may be identified and the process for their retention in vigilance unit (for a minimum period of three months and a maximum of up to two years) should be completed by March 31, 2020, it said.

Those officers/officials who have completed three years as on March 31, 2022, and are not being considered for further extension should be transferred latest by June 30, 2022, the CVC said.

Further, in respect of those officers/officials who have completed the tenure of five years as on March 31, 2022, the exercise of their transfer and relieving from vigilance unit should also be completed by June 30, 2022, it said.

After the transfer of an officer from vigilance unit, irrespective of the period for which he served there, he should undergo a cooling-off period of at least two years before being considered for posting in vigilance unit again, if necessary, the order said.

It may be ensured that none of the officers in the vigilance unit is retained beyond the period of three years without the concurrence of the chief vigilance officer and the approval of the competent authority, the CVC said, seeking strict compliance of its directive.

