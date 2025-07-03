New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A blast followed by a fire in a transformer located near the Trauma Centre of the AIIMS here was reported on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

He added that no one was injured in the incident.

"We received a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 3:55 pm. No one was injured," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.

A fire officer told PTI that when their teams reached the spot, the staff of the AIIMS fire unit was already trying to bring the blaze under control.

"We immediately deployed the eight fire tenders and it took 30 to 40 minutes to douse the flames completely," the officer said.

In a statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said, "We would like to inform that there was no fire at JPNATC, AIIMS Delhi. A fire incident occurred at an NDMC transformer located within the JPNATC complex, which was brought under control."

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries, no material loss and no disruption to the institute's operations. All functions at the centre are operating normally," the statement read.

