Lucknow, July 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday underscored the need to empower transgender individuals, stressing that children within this community must be provided with love, education and equal opportunities to build an inclusive and empowered India.

Speaking here at the inaugural session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)'s conference, "Breaking Barriers - Women in Leadership and Entrepreneurship," Governor Patel urged entrepreneurs to employ and train members of the community.

Also Read | 'Drishyam'-Style Murder Rocks Mumbai: Woman Murders Husband With Lover's Help, Buries Body Under House Floor in Nala Sopara.

"This will not only help them become self-reliant but also lead to greater social acceptance from their families and society," she said.

The Governor appreciated ongoing efforts in districts like Varanasi and Basti where transgender individuals are being trained and provided employment opportunities through district administration initiatives.

Also Read | Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Fake News Goes Viral.

She called for replication of such efforts across all districts.

Expressing concern over prevailing biases against transgender individuals, Patel emphasised that if a transgender child is abandoned by their family, arrangements must be made to ensure that they can grow up in orphanages alongside other children, receive proper education, and live a dignified life.

"Being transgender is not the child's fault. It is our social mindset that is at fault. The true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) will be realised only when we walk together with respect, irrespective of gender, class or background," she said.

The Governor also emphasised the need to mainstream children from deprived communities like the Musahar caste through education.

"Education is the key to empowerment and self-reliance for every section of society," she said.

On the occasion, Patel honoured 14 women entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions across various fields.

She praised the changing landscape of women's leadership and entrepreneurship, noting that women are not only excelling in their fields but are also becoming job creators.

She called upon the audience to resolve to support women through training, employment, safety and ensuring quality education for their children.

Highlighting the importance of women's safety, Patel advised women to remain vigilant against exploitation and to be aware of their rights and government welfare schemes.

The Governor also mentioned that state universities are facilitating HPV vaccinations for girl students with the support of society and the academic institutions.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)