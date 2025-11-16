Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Newly appointed Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar visited Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Sunday as the temple opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

In the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, the Sabarimala temple opened for the pilgrimage season with large numbers of devotees arriving at the hill shrine.

Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum and then descended the 18 sacred steps to light the Aazhi using the lamp brought from the sanctum. He later led the newly appointed Melshanthis, who were waiting below the steps with their Irumudikettu, to the Sannidhanam. At the Sabarimala Sopanam, the Tantri performed the rituals and appointed ED Prasad Namboothiri as the new Melshanthi.

The sanctum sanctorum opened at 5 PM, during which "ED Prasad will assume charge as the new Melshanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala, and M G Manu will take charge as the Melshanthi of Malikappuram," officials said.

The Mandala-Makaravilakku season, which continues until January 20, 2026, has begun with extensive arrangements made by the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state government across Sannidhanam, Pamba, and the trekking routes.

Benches have been set up along Chandranandan Road from Marakkoottam to Sannidhanam for devotees to rest. A 400-metre retaining wall has been constructed on both sides of the queue complex between Valiyanadapandal and Saramkuthi, providing additional seating facilities. Hot drinking water kiosks and 56 ginger water distribution points will function between Pamba and Sannidhanam.

A total of 1,200 sanitation volunteers and Devaswom Board staff will work round the clock, supported by 420 temporary workers. Sannidhanam now has 1,005 toilet units-885 free and 120 paid-with another 164 toilets arranged along the Saramkuthi queue complexes. At Pamba, 300 toilets, including 70 for women, have been installed, along with 58 bio-toilet units on the traditional path and Swami Ayyappan Road.

Multilingual direction boards and emergency contact details have been placed across key points. The Health Department has arranged 15 emergency medical centres for pilgrims.

Mandala Pooja will be observed on December 27. The temple will close that night and reopen on December 30 at 5 PM. Makaravilakku will be celebrated on January 14, followed by rituals including Ezhunnelippu at Malikappuram from January 14 to 18 and Pathi Pooja from January 15. After Kalabhabhishekam on January 18 morning, ghee abhishekam will not be performed. The Guruthi ritual will be held at Malikappuram on January 19 night.

The temple will close for the season on January 20 after darshan for the Palace representative. (ANI)

