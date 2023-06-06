Uttarkashi, Jun 6 (PTI) A guide accompanying a team of trekkers to the Kalindi pass died at the Kalindi Khal base camp here after he fell sick, officials said on Tuesday.

Vipendra Rana (32), a resident of Raithal, was the main guide accompanying the team, they said.

The team of trekkers left for the trek to the Kalindi pass on May 22. The team reached the Kalindi Khal base camp on June 1 and was on the way to the pass amid heavy snowfall, according to officials.

On the night of June 1, Rana, who was the main guide, fell ill and died, said Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal.

Two more guides accompanying the team of trekkers decided to send the team members back to Gangotri along with porters. They reached Gangotri on Monday, he said

A trekking association team has left for the base camp to bring back Rana's body, a tour operator said.

It will take the team five-six days to reach the base camp. The other two guides will join the team of rescuers in Bhojwasa, he said.

