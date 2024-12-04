Nagpur, December 4: Tremors were experienced in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents. Earthquake in Telangana: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Hits Mulugu, Tremors Felt in Hyderabad.

Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office. Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, the IMD officials said.

