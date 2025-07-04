New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Army conducted a curtain-raiser event at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on Friday for the upcoming Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium.

This marks the first-ever combined event of its kind, organised jointly by the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.

The briefing and web portal launch today formally mark the start of preparations for the main symposium, scheduled for 22-23 September 2025.

Speaking to the media, CS Mann, ADG ADB, stated, "Themed 'Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay', this initiative aims to deepen collaboration between the Armed Forces and academia to develop cutting-edge indigenous technologies."

The symposium's primary objective is to create an integrated perspective for a synergised Services-Academia R&D ecosystem. It seeks to identify and harness the scientific potential within academic institutions to meet the niche technological needs of the Indian Armed Forces, fostering long-term self-reliance in defence capabilities.

A dedicated portal was launched today, open for registration until August 10. Academic institutions can register representatives either as 'Attendees' (to participate in seminars and panel discussions) or to submit project proposals and exhibits.

Submitted proposals will be reviewed by subject-matter experts from the respective defence services. Shortlisted entries will be invited for one-on-one discussions and showcased during the symposium's exhibition. The most promising innovations will be recognised and felicitated at the valedictory session.

Professor Devendra Jhalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, shared his enthusiasm: "I am honoured to be part of this curtain-raiser event. The future of warfare is technology-driven, as we've seen in the first six months of this year. Whoever leads in technology will dominate. The U.S. defence system post-World War II is a prime example of how crucial academia-military collaboration is. We fully support this initiative and will participate wholeheartedly."

Dr. Ekta Kapoor, Scientist-G, Head FFT, DST, highlighted the Department of Science and Technology's (DST) role in funding defence projects: Under the NMICPS mission, ₹3,660 crores were allocated in 2018. We are actively supporting critical missions, including those at IIT Guwahati, across four key domains. DST has also signed two MoUs with the Indian Army--one for technology and security support, and another for collaborative problem-solving. This is a remarkable step forward, and we anticipate outstanding participation."

Concluding the event, the organisers emphasised their goal to raise awareness about the defence-academia ecosystem and foster collaboration. "We are open to all innovative ideas, regardless of quantity. We have invited the top 200 academic institutions in the country, including IITs and others, to join this transformative initiative," they added. (ANI)

