New Delhi, November 17: The CBI Court at Rouse Avenue on Thursday dismissed the bail petitions of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, and two others in the money laundering case. Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull today said all three bail petitions are dismissed and fixed the matter for November 29, 2022, for arguements in the main matter. Satyendar Jain Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case, AAP Cries Vendetta Politics.

During arguments for detail, it was submitted on behalf of Jain that the investigation related to the applicant has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed. No case of money laundering is made out against the applicant. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted to LNJP Hospital Due to Low Oxygen Level.

Senior advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra submitted that it is alleged that a conspiracy for money laundering was hatched in 2010. At the time neither Jain was an MLA nor a Minister. So how could he hatch a conspiracy for money laundering?

It was also submitted that as per the charge sheet the other accused have admitted that the money allegedly laundered belongs to them. Jain has nothing to do with the companies in question.

On the other hand, the bail plea was opposed by the ASG for ED. The ASG SV Raju submitted that there are witnesses and materials sufficient to make out a case of money laundering against the accused.

ASG submitted that the accused was involved in money laundering with other accused. He sent money to Kolkata-based companies and that money belong to Jain. He is the conspirator and kingpin.

ED also raised the issue of special treatment given to Satyendar Jain in the Tihar Jail. Special food is being provided to him and he is getting massages from unknown people. Most of the time he is either in the hospital or in jail enjoying these facilities, said the ED.

The enforcement agency has alleged that the companies which were "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain had received accommodation entries amounting to Rs 4.81 crore from the shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through a hawala route.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

