Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): Members of a tribal community in Mayurbhanj's Gambharia village married two children to a dog as their neonatal teething started early, according to a police official.

It is believed that the custom is practised in an effort to ward off evil spirits.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Smit Parmar, Superintendent of Police of Mayurbhanj said, "We have got a confirmation about the incident. We have initiated an inquiry in the matter. We will also initiate a few awareness programs along with the district collector to prevent such cultural practices."

Majhi, a local of the tribal community told ANI, "I do not believe in this practice personally. People in this community believe that early neonatal teething is unlucky for the child. Hence, to prevent the adverse effects (as per this superstition), the community got their two children married to a dog." (ANI)

