Baripada (Odisha), Feb 18 (PTI) A tribal couple was allegedly axed to death on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Kitabeda village in the district.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over 'Objectionable' Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The deceased were identified as Debendra Naik (48) and his wife Champa Naik (45).

Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing and registered a murder case, an officer said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thousands of Beneficiaries To Be Impacted As Maharashtra Govt Tightens Eligibility for Scheme, Check Details.

Investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)