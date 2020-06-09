India News | Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda Remembered

Ranchi, Jun 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and several other leaders paid tributes to Birsa Munda, who had declared ulgulan against the British in the struggle for freedom, on his death anniversary.

The governor paid floral tributes to the tribal icon at the Raj Bhavan.

Remembering the freedom fighter, the chief minister said Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for the nation, fighting for the rights over water, forest and land.

His courage, commitment and sacrifice will always inspire every Indian, Soren was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, Birsa Munda is a great individual of the tribal society... He made the common people aware of Independence and led the ulgulan (revolution against the British).

JMM president Shibu Soren, BJPs state unit president Deepak Prakash and other leaders also paid tributes to Birsa Munda, who died on this day in 1900.

