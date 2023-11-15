Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 15 (ANI): The celebration of ''Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 commenced in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, in unison with the rest of the country. The event was inaugurated with a grand 'Tribal March', flagged off by Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, TR Zeliang, and Advisor for Tribal Affairs and Election, H Tovihoto Ayemi.

The march, which started at Kohima College and ended at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly gate, saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of people representing various tribes.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Nagaland TR Zeliang said that the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas is a day set apart to remember and honour the contributions of tribal freedom fighters of the country.

"The Government of India has rightly chosen this date, the 15th of November, which is also the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter revered by his people, to celebrate this Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas," he said.

"While we remember many great personalities in the struggle for Independence, some tribal leaders are rarely remembered in honour of their contribution", he added and he maintained that there may be such personalities from the Naga community who may have gone unnoticed, so we should trace back, keep a record and set aside a day to celebrate their lives.

Zeliang also said that "The coming together, marching, and participation by all the tribals from Nagaland, comprising of 18 tribes, will bring more unity and in the future, the togetherness can be maintained further."

The Tribal March was organised by the Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Nagaland, Department of Tribal Affairs and funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi.

The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' is celebrated every year to recognise the efforts of the tribals in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of national pride, valour, and hospitality. (ANI)

