Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): A tribal youth who allegedly complained about the irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilet construction was thrashed brutally by the panchayat staff and police constable in Katni district.

The incident that took place in Dhimarkheda village was reported after the video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

Also Read | Elder Members of Rajya Sabha Urges Govt To Introduce ‘Fundamental Duties’ in Primary and Mid Level Schools Syllabus.

Superintendent of Police of Katni district, Sunil Jain said that the matter has been taken into consideration and the accused seen in the video has been suspended.

"The matter has come to my notice and an FIR has been filed against the accused on the victim's complaint under the provision of THE SC/ST act. The police constable involved in the matter has been suspended. I have requested the district collector to act against the other government employees seen in the video," SP said.

Also Read | Accident in Andhra Pradesh: 2 Killed, 15 injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Anantapur.

In the viral video, the two accused of beating the youth have been identified as Kunj Bihari, the panchayat secretary and Amresh Rai, the assistant secretary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)