Shimla, Mar 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday hailed the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being held here as an opportunity to peep into the heritage and traditions of the tribal societies.

Around 200 tribal youths from different districts of the country are participating in the programme being held at Gaiety Theatre here from March 12 to March 18.

The programme seeks to spread the story of India's development in the last 75 years since its independence, and enables the tribal youths to adopt the concept of unity in diversity, Shukla said.

"The journey of the next 25 years is very important for the country. The 'five vows' that the Prime Minister has called for include a developed India, freedom from every thought of slavery, pride in heritage, unity, and togetherness and citizens performing their duties," the governor said.

He said that during this "Amrit kaal" we need to work at a faster pace to fulfil the expectations of our freedom fighters, and hailed the contribution of the tribals in the country's freedom struggle.

Later, the governor flagged off an Adivasi Yuva Yatra.

