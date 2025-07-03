Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): A tribal youth from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has alleged that he was beaten up, forced to drink urine, and spat upon by his former employer and his associates. The police have registered an FIR on the youth's complaint.

According to police, the incident was reported from Tuiyapani village under Harrai tehsil. Naveen Batti and his cousin Aafat worked at a local dhaba owned by Raja Chaukse. A dispute over money transactions led to both quitting their jobs. Enraged, Raja, along with his associates Golu Malviya and Ankit Kahar, allegedly assaulted Naveen and his brother Rajkumar Batti.

Based on Rajkumar's complaint on Wednesday, police registered a case against Raja Chaukse, Golu Malviya, and Ankit Kahar under Sections 296, 115(2), 351(3), 3(5) of BNS and Sections 3(1)(d), 3(1)(dh), 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The attack sparked outrage among villagers, who staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused. Angered by the incident, villagers blocked roads and attempted to surround the police station.

The situation escalated for nearly two to three hours before administrative and police officials, including Tehsildar Sudhir Mohan Agarwal and ASP Ayush Gupta, intervened and pacified the crowd.

While villagers alleged extreme brutality, officials denied initial reports of inhuman acts.

SDM HK Dhurve told ANI, "This is a case of assault; no inhuman incident has been verified. The victim did not mention such acts initially."

ASP Ayush Gupta told ANI, "The case involves a money dispute. All claims of inhuman treatment are baseless, but we are investigating seriously." (ANI)

