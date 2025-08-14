New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): From Himalayan valleys to coastal towns, the national tricolour fluttered high on Wednesday as millions joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Leaders, students, and citizens took part in spirited Tiranga Yatras, rallies, and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country, turning the campaign into a nationwide celebration of unity, pride, and patriotism in the run-up to India's 79th Independence Day.

The campaign, launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is now in its fourth edition and has evolved into a people's movement. According to the Ministry of Culture, over five lakh youth volunteers have registered this year to inspire households across the country to proudly display the tricolour between August 13 and 15.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announcing the initiative earlier this week, described Har Ghar Tiranga as "more than a campaign -- it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag." He said the aim was to "instil patriotism, foster civic pride and raise awareness on the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of democracy and independence."

In Puri, Odisha, BJP MP Sambit Patra led a colourful Tiranga Yatra in Berboi, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to hoist the flag at every home.

"Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, yatras are being conducted with great enthusiasm across India," Patra told ANI on Wenesday.

"The Prime Minister has called upon everyone to hoist the tricolour at their homes and join the Tiranga Yatra. This spontaneous participation shows the deep love people have for our motherland," he said.

In Assam's Dibrugarh, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal formally launched the local leg of the campaign by visiting prominent residents -- former BJP Dibrugarh district president Dr Harendra Narayan Dutta, folk artist Ramchandra Sanchoni, and senior advocate Asim Dutta, the founding president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal presented each household with a tricolour and urged them to join the movement. He also distributed flags among students, encouraging them to embrace patriotism and contribute to nation-building.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a massive Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park, joined by public representatives, youth, students, women, and children. Many participants held the flag aloft while chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" to the strains of patriotic music.

Dhami said the Tiranga was "a living symbol of freedom, unity, and heritage" and called on every citizen to hoist the flag at their homes, workplaces, and institutions between August 13 and 15. "The Tiranga Yatra is not just a journey but a heartfelt tribute to Mother India, our freedom fighters, our martyred soldiers, and our great sons and daughters," he declared.

Dhami also hoisted the national tricolour at his residence in Dehradun on Wednesday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He praised the campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for becoming a powerful movement of patriotism reaching every individual. CM Dhami emphasized that the tricolour is a living symbol of India's freedom, unity, and rich cultural heritage.

Appealing to the people of Uttarakhand, he urged everyone to proudly and respectfully hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, and shops on Independence Day. He also encouraged citizens to salute the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country's independence. Additionally, he invited people to take photos with the tricolour and share them on the official 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website, fostering a widespread spirit of national pride and participation.

The premises of Tripura University came alive with a Tiranga March joined by faculty, students, and staff. The Vice-Chancellor said the event aimed to remind citizens of the strength symbolised by the flag and to pass on the torch of patriotism to the younger generation.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha hoisted the tricolour at his residence, posting on X that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the campaign had "united the country in pride and patriotism, carrying forward the dream of countless freedom fighters."

In Doda district, the administration organised a district-wide Tiranga Yatra where children unfurled a staggering 1,508-metre-long national flag. Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said 1 lakh tricolours had also been distributed to citizens and officials. "I request everyone to join this campaign and proudly hoist the flag at home," he told ANI.

In Bhaderwah valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police led a visually striking rally featuring a 100-metre-long tricolour. Winding through narrow lanes from the New Bus Stand to the historic Seri Bazaar, the rally stirred emotions with slogans such as "Tiranga Hamare Jaan Hai, Tiranga Hamare Shaan Hai." Local school students and NCC cadets joined the event, with cadet Akshay calling it "a proud moment that will always stay in my memory."

In Jammu's Udhampur, school students staged a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day at the Government Degree College, Boys, ahead of the official celebrations. Local administrations in multiple states reported community-level rallies, cultural performances, and workshops on flag-making.

Across BJP-led states, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), and Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat) hoisted the tricolour at their residences. Yogi Adityanath posted on X calling the Tiranga "the proclamation of our unity, the resolve of our integrity, and the symbol of our sovereignty and pride."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah also participated, hoisting a large tricolour on the terrace of their Krishna Menon Marg residence in New Delhi. The house was decorated in the colours of the national flag.

In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in a Rakshabandhan event with women from self-help groups, linking the occasion to the spirit of national pride. Chouhan urged citizens to buy only indigenous products, saying, "If 144 crore Indians stand together, no one can stop us from becoming the number one nation in the world." (ANI)

