New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress candidates won Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on the second position on all four seats.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

TMC's Udayan Guha won by the margin of 1,64,089 votes over BJP's Ashok Mandal in Dinhata constituency.

In Santipur seat, TMC's Braja Kishor Goswami won by a margin of 64,675 votes over BJP's Niranjan Biswas.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay emerged victorious on the Kharadaha seat with a margin of 93,832 votes over BJP candidate Joy Saha.

TMC's Subrata Mondal won the Gosaba assembly seat by a margin of 1,43,051 seats over BJP's Palash Rana.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party candidates and said it was victory of people.

She said the results show that people of Bengal will always choose development and unity "over propaganda and hate politics".

"My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!"

The Santipur and Dinhata seats fell vacant after BJP MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resigned from the assembly respectively. The other two seats fell vacant as Trinamool Congress MLAs Kajal Sinha (Khardaha) and Jayanta Naskar (Gosaba) died due to COVID-19.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ahd registered a landslide victory in the assembly polls, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP had emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)