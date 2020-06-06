India News | Triple-murder Accused Arrested in Andhra

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A man who allegedly killed three women from different states was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday.

Palakonda sub-division Patapatnam circle police officers have arrested Savara Ramesh (55), accused in three murder cases. The accused had killed the women from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, according to Srikakulam SP RN Ammi Reddy.

Elucidating the case, Reddy told reporters, "Ramesh had illicit affairs with different women, whom he killed later for not giving him money or for rejecting him."

The investigation began when a dead body of a middle-aged woman was found in a canal near Meliaputti in Andhra Pradesh in December 2019. She was murdered 10 to 12 days ago. Even her dress was torn. Few days after the body was found, a missing case was filed at Saravakota Police Station. Upon enquiry, the accused was found and caught at Vajrapukotturu village of Andhra Pradesh.

Later, he was interrogated, during which his criminal history of the other two murders was brought to light. The two murders took place in Bhimpur, Odisha and Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. (ANI)

