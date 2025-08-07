Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Tripura government observed the 11th National Handloom Day on Thursday at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala and highlighted various assistance schemes designed to recognise the contributions of handloom artisans in the state and support their livelihoods.

The day, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, aims to honour the rich legacy of India's handloom industry and the invaluable contributions of handloom weavers across the country.

The event saw the presence of Bikas Debbarma, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Handloom, Handicrafts & Sericulture, and Statistics, Government of Tripura, as the chief guest. Among the special guests were Ajit Shukla Das, Director of Handloom, Handicrafts and Sericulture, and Lalmingtanga Darlong, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, along with other senior officials.

During the programme, discussions focused on the growth potential and development of the handloom sector in Tripura. The event served as a platform to reinforce the state's commitment to preserving traditional crafts and empowering the artisans who keep these traditions alive.

Earlier on August 6, in a continued effort to promote transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha held another impactful session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative at his official residence.

The programme witnessed citizens from various districts of the state directly presenting their grievances, concerns, and suggestions to the Chief Minister. With compassion and sincerity, CM Saha patiently listened to each individual and assured them of prompt and appropriate action.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha stated, "Addressing people's concerns through #MukhyamantriSamipeshu is a concrete step towards ensuring an inclusive and accessible government. In today's episode, held at my official residence, citizens from various parts of the state directly shared their grievances and suggestions. I listened to each of them with utmost attention and assured that appropriate actions will be taken. People's voices matter -- and under this initiative, every voice is being heard."

He said that by fostering direct interaction between the public and the head of the government, the initiative underscores the core democratic principle that governance must always remain accessible, accountable, and people-first. (ANI)

