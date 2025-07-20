Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a decisive move aimed at curbing illegal immigration, the West Tripura district administration has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to detect, identify, and deport undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The STF, led by Dy SP (DIB) Debasish Saha, includes the officer-in-charge (OC) of all 14 police stations under the district.

Speaking to ANI, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar stated that the "Initiative was formed in response to rising public concern over unchecked infiltration. The demand for stricter measures had been mounting from Tipra Motha, led by its supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, along with civil society groups and concerned citizens."

Welcoming the move, Debbarma reiterated his long-standing demand for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Tripura. Supporting this call, MLA Ranjit Debbarma and several allied organisations have been leading protests demanding the removal of illegal migrants from tribal and sensitive areas.

Superintendent of Police (West Tripura) Kiran Kumar explained the operational details of the STF, noting that its core mandate includes verifying the identities of suspected undocumented individuals properly. The process will involve collecting biometric data, such as fingerprints and photographs, as well as demographic information. All data will be uploaded to the Ministry of Home Affairs' Foreigners Identification Portal. Upon confirmation, illegal immigrants will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation or repatriation.

Kumar also assured that a recent transfer order issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday, which affected several OCs, will not hinder STF operations. Newly assigned officers will be smoothly inducted into the task force to ensure continuity of the mission.

In addition to the STF, the district is also operating a Mobile Task Force (MTF) that actively scans for undocumented foreigners across various localities.

The formation of the STF follows a memorandum submitted in June by a Tipra Motha delegation, led by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, requesting direct intervention from the Prime Minister on the issue.

Authorities anticipate that similar task forces will be formed in other districts soon, as the state intensifies its campaign to safeguard demographic stability and uphold national security. (ANI)

