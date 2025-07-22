Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 22 (ANI): Agartala on Tuesday witnessed a vibrant celebration of National Flag Day, as the Red Shield Gunners joined hands with over 400 enthusiastic National Cadet Corps (NCC) students to commemorate the historic adoption of the Indian tricolour, according to an official statement.

The event, marked by a spirit of patriotism and national pride, saw students and military personnel marching together, proudly waving the national flag.

The occasion holds immense historical significance as it was on this very day, July 22, 1947, that the Constituent Assembly adopted the tricolour as the National Flag of free India. This pivotal decision solidified the identity of a newly independent nation and gave its citizens a powerful symbol of unity, sacrifice, and aspiration.

The day's events in Agartala began with a ceremonial gathering, where NCC cadets, dressed in their uniforms, presented a disciplined and inspiring sight, the release said.

They were joined by personnel from Red Shield Gunners stationed in the city, underscoring the strong bond between the armed forces and the youth of the nation. The march, characterised by the rhythmic flutter of hundreds of Indian flags, resonated with patriotic slogans and songs, captivating onlookers.

Towards the close of the ceremony, a light drizzle graced the city, providing a welcome respite from the humidity and adding a refreshing touch to the already pleasant atmosphere. The unexpected shower seemed to further uplift the participants' spirits, ending the memorable day on a truly delightful note.

Such events play a crucial role in instilling a sense of national pride and historical awareness among the younger generation, ensuring that the legacy of India's freedom struggle and its cherished symbols continue to inspire for generations to come. (ANI)

