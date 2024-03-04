Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Tripura Appropriation Bill, 2024 and the Tripura Public Demand Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were passed in the state assembly budget session on Monday.

The second day of the Budget Session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly for the Financial Year 2024-25 started with the questioning session.

The Tripura Appropriation Bill, 2024 is introduced under Article 205 of the Constitution of India to provide for the appropriation of the consolidated fund of the State of Tripura of the money required to meet the expenditure of the Government of Tripura for the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, for the financial year 2023-24.

Earlier on Friday, CM Saha said that the state budget of Rs 27,804.67 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 is forward-looking and geared towards development.

CM Saha mentioned that the budget presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in the Tripura Legislative Assembly is inclusive and aims to build 'Ek-Tripura, Srestha Tripura, and Unnata-Tripura'.

"It emphasises the state government's commitment to the overall development of all sections of the people. This will undoubtedly propel Tripura towards a faster growth trajectory," he said.

He highlighted that this budget has been crafted with the welfare of all sections of society in mind.

"This budget is designed for the well-being of the general public, including women, students, youth, the third gender, tribals, scheduled castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, and pensioners. Thanks to Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for this," said the Chief Minister.

In this year's budget, Rs 5508 crore was allocated for education, Rs 3070.63 crore for public works, Rs 1726.23 crore for health and family welfare, Rs 1721.94 crore for the agriculture sector, and Rs 1161.11 crore was allocated for tribal welfare. (ANI)

