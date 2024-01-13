Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) The Shanti Kali Ashram Mission, a well-known religious body working among indigenous tribes, will build 108 temples in Tripura, a leader of the mission said on Saturday.

The mission has eight branches and all are controlled from Gumati district's Sarbong ashram.

"Gurudeb Shanti Kali had asked me to build a temple and have done it with the help of people who believe in Hindu faith. I promise to set up as many as 108 temples in the state to spread the spiritual value of my Gurudeb," Chitta Maharaj, the head of Shanti Kali Ashram Mission, said during a rally organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Vivekananda ground.

The rally attended by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, party general secretaries, Amit Rakshit and Papia Dutta, was aimed at making people understand the significance of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Gurudeb Shanti Kali, who had taken a bold initiative against militancy in the northeastern state, was shot dead by outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in West Tripura's Jirania in August 2000 for promoting Hinduism among tribals.

Chitta Maharaj urged people to light earthen lamps on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple's inauguration.

