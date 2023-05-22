Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], May 22 (ANI): The state executive meeting of the Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party was held in the Sepahijala district on Monday.

The party's top meeting was held at the Atal Bihari Bajpayee Charilam HS School.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP in Crisis? Vasundhara Raje's Absence in Working Committee Meeting Indicates All Is Not Well With Party.

The meeting was inaugurated with the Flag hoisting by the state BJP President, Rajiv Bhattacharjee.

All the Karyakartas of the ruling party and different cabinet ministers including senior leaders were present at the day-long meeting.

Also Read | Govt Cuts FAME-II Subsidy on Electric Two-Wheelers From June 2023.

State BJP chief Rajeev Bhattacharya said that BJP functionaries from different parts of the state participated in this meeting.

"Various district presidents, secretaries, presidents of various Morchas, members of the council of ministers, BJP MLAs, MLAs and state committee members of the BJP have participated in this meeting," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha told reporters that on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, on May 30, various programs have been undertaken for the whole month from May 30 to June 30 in accordance.

Saha said, "We got certain instructions from the central committee to strictly follow those during the month-long significant programme to reach every house to develop rapport and yield support accordingly which will also help strengthen every booth of all constituencies." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)