Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 16 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended four Rohingya illegal migrants (RIMs) at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Dharmanagar, Tripura. Two Indian touts involved in facilitating their infiltration were also taken into custody, according to the BSF HQ Salbagan press statement on Sunday.

According to BSF sources, the migrants were intercepted on March 14 at around 1250 hours while they were waiting to board a bus to Badarpur or Silchar. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the apprehended individuals had been residing in the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, before illegally entering India.

As per the statement, security forces were able to trace and apprehend two Indian touts suspected of aiding their infiltration into the country. The four Rohingya migrants, along with the two facilitators, were handed over to Dharmanagar police station for further action.

On March 11, BSF apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals along the border between March 6 and 10, a release stated.

The BSF troops of Tripura Frontier in different operations apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals including Indian tout from different locations of Tripura -- Lankamura under PS Airport, Nischintpur under PS Amtli, Harnakhola under PS Mohanpur, Railway station Agartala under District West Tripura, Railway station Churaibari & Dharmanagar under district North Tripura, Sabroom under PS Subroom under District South Tripura and L K Para under District Gomati of Tripura, the release stated.

Furthermore, BSF battalions have conducted over nine village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population.

The BSF continues to enhance its surveillance and intelligence capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation, the release stated.

BSF Tripura also enhanced surveillance along the international border to prevent smuggling and trans-border crimes along the region. (ANI)

