Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 2 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday celebrated its 59th Raising Day during an event organised at Salbagan in West Tripura's sector headquarters.

Other officers of the BSF were present in the event besides other ranks and officers of the force.

Several programmes were organised to celebrate Raising Day at different locations of BSF in the state.

At Salbagan, a Barakhana was organised with the participation of officers, subordinate officers and other ranks including a cultural programme.

Retired BSF personnel along with their families were also invited to attend the Barakhana at nearby BSF locations.

RK Singh, DIG (officiating IG) conveyed best wishes and congratulations to the BSF troops, retired BSF personnel and their families.

On December 1, 1965, the Border Security Force was raised to guard the international border and protect the Indian territorial limits. Before that Indian border was guarded by the state police of the concerned states.

Force personnel participated shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army in the 1971 war and played an important role in launching of attack by the Indian Army on the Pak army and at the same time provided shelter and training to Mukti Vahini Yodha of East Pakistan.

In its journey of 59 years, BSF reached the strength of 193 Battalions (including 4 disaster management BN) from the initial strength of 25 battalions.

BSF has a vast experience and glorious history in combating terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir, fighting insurgency in the Northeastern region and controlling nasalism in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

During elections, law and order duties force personnel to prove their mettle in dealing difficult situations.

Border Security Force is efficiently guarding the borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh having different types of challenges and working conditions.

Tripura state has 856 Km of IB which is effectively being manned by BSF.

Along with maintaining the sanctity and security of the border, BSF has also launched a campaign against drugs and narcotics.

During the year 2023, BSF seized narcotics worth Rs- 23,12,13,667 in Tripura.

A total seizure of smuggled items worth Rs 64,83,90,565 was made during the year in Tripura. (ANI)

