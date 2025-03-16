Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 16 (ANI): Troops of BSF Tripura recovered 187 mobile phones worth Rs 42 lakh from Matinagar on Sunday.

According to official sources, the Border Security Force had observed suspicious movements of five to six miscreants on both sides of the Indo-Bangladesh border Fence in the Matinagar area.

These miscreants, who were in an attempt to carry out smuggling activities, forcefully fled away towards their respective sides when challenged by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The seized mobile phones have been handed over to the Customs office of Sonamura for further necessary action.

Taking to social media X, BSF Tripura in a post wrote "On March 16,2025, acting on specific information, troops of BSF Tripura Frontier successfully foiled a smuggling attempt in the area of BOP Matinagar, along Indo Bangladesh Border and seized significant haul of mobile phones worth Rs 42,10,400."

Earlier in the day, BSF apprehended four Rohingya illegal migrants (RIMs) at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Dharmanagar, Tripura.

Two Indian touts involved in facilitating their infiltration were also taken into custody, according to the BSF HQ Salbagan press statement on Sunday.

According to BSF sources, the migrants were intercepted on March 14 at around 1250 hours while they were waiting to board a bus to Badarpur or Silchar. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the apprehended individuals had been residing in the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, before illegally entering India.

As per the statement, security forces were able to trace and apprehend two Indian touts suspected of aiding their infiltration into the country. The four Rohingya migrants, along with the two facilitators, were handed over to the Dharmanagar police station for further action.

The BSF continues to enhance its surveillance and intelligence capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation, the release stated.

BSF Tripura also enhanced surveillance along the international border to prevent smuggling and trans-border crimes along the region. (ANI)

