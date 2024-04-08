Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha fervently advocated for the re-election of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising their crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing a well-attended public rally in Gabardi, West District, on Sunday, CM Saha highlighted the transformative policies and developmental strides made under PM Modi's leadership while also sharply criticising the CPIM and Congress for their alleged exploitation of the indigenous people of Tripura.

"In the upcoming election, the future trajectory of our nation hinges on the choices we make. Prime Minister Modi has been a beacon of development, safety, and national pride. His vision for India has brought about significant progress, and it is under his continued leadership that we hope to see the NDA government return to power," CM Saha stated.

He further underscored PM Modi's achievements, including the resolution of the Ram Mandir issue and the peaceful abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as evidence of the Prime Minister's ability to tackle long-standing national issues effectively.

The Chief Minister criticised opposition parties for their historical approach towards the indigenous population of Tripura, accusing them of engaging in vote-bank politics. Contrastingly, he pointed out the BJP-led government's recognition of seven eminent indigenous figures with the Padma Shri Award and the joining of Tipra Motha to their cause as a testament to their commitment to the development of indigenous communities.

Saha also addressed the resolution of the displaced Bru people issue, a longstanding concern that found resolution under the BJP government, highlighting it as an example of the party's effective governance.

"Our administration has not only brought peace but has also laid the foundation for comprehensive development, especially in the tribal areas, through substantial financial empowerment and increased budget allocations," CM Saha elaborated.

Amidst the presence of notable BJP leaders, including Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, CM Saha appealed to the electorate to support the BJP and PM Modi in the forthcoming elections. He stressed the importance of their leadership for the country's protection, socio-economic upliftment, and overall development.

"The massive turnout during our nomination filings reflects the people's unwavering faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. We must ensure their victory for the continued prosperity and security of our nation," CM Saha concluded, rallying support for the BJP's vision for India's future.

The call for backing the BJP and PM Modi resonates with the party's broader electoral strategy, focusing on developmental politics and national unity as it seeks to consolidate support ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

