Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha interacted with citizens from various parts of the state during the 39th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' program, listening to public concerns related to health, security, and other key issues, and reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing people's grievances.

During the session, which was held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials to take prompt action on various matters.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

This initiative continues to serve as a platform for direct communication between the government and the public, with the aim of ensuring efficient governance and public welfare, according to an official statement from the state government, an official statement read.

Posting about the event on X, CM Saha mentioned, "Connecting with the people and addressing their grievances is the main objective of 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme. In the 39th edition of this programme, listened to the issues raised by the people from various corners of the State & instructed the officials to take necessary steps."

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 is scheduled to commence on March 21 (Friday) and will continue until April 1.

The session is expected to witness extensive discussions on the state's budget and key legislative matters.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the session dates were finalised with inputs from the opposition to ensure effective deliberation.

Nath said, "The session will begin on Friday, March 21, and conclude on April 1. Since this is the budget session, both supplementary and revised budgets will be presented. Our government welcomes discussions for the benefit of all. We value the opposition's suggestions and have extended the session to allow for thorough deliberations on the financial year 2025-26 budget." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)