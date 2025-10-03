Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its significant contributions to national unity and societal development, as the organisation celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Saha described the RSS as unparalleled in its efforts to strengthen the country.

For the first time in Agartala, the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony was organised at the BT College ground on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. A large number of people gathered to witness the symbolic burning of Ravana, inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

"RSS works for the unity and integrity of the country, the important role it plays in building society is commendable. I believe there is no other organisation like the RSS in the world. RSS is celebrating its 100th anniversary. I also extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Vijayadashami," he said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

Marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of individual character building and the central role of the Shakha system in nurturing discipline and value-driven citizens.

Applauding the work done by the Swayamsevaks in maintaining dialogue with society-oriented individuals, the RSS chief said, "This includes both local and national-level organisations. Swayamsevaks continue to cooperate and engage in dialogue with numerous individuals who are actively working in society. The Sangh has drawn certain observations and conclusions based on its collective experience."

To commemorate the Sangh's 100-year journey, the Centre has released a special postage stamp and commemorative coin. The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra with a lion, being saluted by swayamsevaks, on the other. (ANI)

