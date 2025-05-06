Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster tourism in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone on Tuesday for a Rs 67 crore tourism infrastructure development project at Chabimura, Fatik Sagar, and Amar Sagar in Gomati district.

The initiative is part of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project (TUTDP), aimed at enhancing eco-tourism and cultural heritage in the region.

The ceremony, held at the Chabimura site in Amarpur, was attended by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MLA Ranjit Das, and senior officials, including UK Chakma (Secretary, Tourism Department), Tarit Kanti Chakma (DM and Collector, Gomati), and Namit Pathak (Superintendent of Police, Gomati).

The event was presided over by the Chairman of the Block Advisory Committee, Amarpur RD Block, Rabitra Jamatia and organised under the supervision of the Managing Director of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (TTDCL) and the Director of the Tourism Department, Prashant Badal Negi.

The project aims to transform Chabimura, renowned for its ancient rock carvings along the Gomati River, into a major tourist hub by improving infrastructure and promoting eco-tourism. Enhancements at Fatik Sagar and Amar Sagar are also planned to boost the region's appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

This development aligns with Tripura's broader strategy to position itself as a gateway to Southeast Asia via the Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, leveraging improved connectivity to stimulate economic growth and tourism.

The ADB's involvement underscores the project's significance in Tripura's tourism development agenda, with the TUTDP focusing on enhancing liveability and infrastructure in key tourist areas.

With these initiatives, Tripura aims to attract more visitors, create employment opportunities, and preserve its rich cultural heritage, contributing to the state's overall economic development. (ANI)

