Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took part in the Mayer Gaman 2025 ceremony marking the farewell of Goddess Durga.

Staying true to his annual tradition, the Chief Minister joined devotees in the grand immersion procession, celebrating the culmination of Durga Puja festivities with enthusiasm and reverence.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver Charged for Financial Fraud of INR 12 Lakh.

Around 15 clubs took part in the colourful procession, carrying beautifully crafted idols of Goddess Durga from in front of Tulashibati School to Dashamighat. Thousands of devotees gathered along the route to witness the divine farewell, filling the air with chants of "Bolo Durga Mai Ki Jai" and "Asche Bochor Abar Hobe."

The Chief Minister greeted the devotees and appreciated the peaceful and well-organised arrangements made by the administration and the puja committees, symbolising unity, devotion, and cultural harmony.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 9 Years After Acquittal by Supreme Court in Child Rape Case, Man Awarded Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Shravasti.

Earlier, Manik Saha, on September 28, visited various Durga Puja pandals in Dharmanagar and Kailashahar of North Tripura. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he interacted with the organisers while appreciating the decorations, cultural displays, and arrangements at the pandals.

The Chief Minister also visited the Ramakrishna Mission Puja, where he offered prayers and sought the blessings of the Goddess. Speaking on the occasion, Saha said that Durga Puja is not just a religious festival but also a celebration of harmony, joy, and togetherness.

He extended his greetings to the people and urged everyone to celebrate the festival in a peaceful and united spirit. Local residents and puja organisers warmly welcomed the Chief Minister during his visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)