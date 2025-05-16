Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha completed three years as CM on Thursday.

Saha assumed charge as Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15, 2022.

CM Saha credited the people of the state for the work his government has carried out in the last three years.

"With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I assumed the responsibility of the Chief Minister on this day, 15th May 2022. Later, when the BJP came to power for the second time, I was once again entrusted with this responsibility. Today marks the completion of three years in this role," CM Saha told ANI.

The Chief Minister highlighted the efforts to address the issues faced by the common man and how they have worked across various departments to improve people's lives.

"Throughout this time, I have made continuous efforts to address the issues faced by the common people--whether in law and order or across various departments like Health, Education, Power, and Sports. We have worked according to the guidance and vision shown to us," he said.

Dedicating his success as Chief Minister to the people, he said that he achieved these things because of the trust that people have in PM Modi.

"Whatever success we have achieved over these three years is because of the trust that people have in the Hon'ble Prime Minister and our government. Therefore, I dedicate the success of these three years to the people," Saha said. (ANI)

