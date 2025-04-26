Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts to regularly share necessary inputs with the Chief Minister's Secretariat regarding the presence of any Pakistani nationals in the state.

According to a press release, he also urged the District Magistrates (DMs) to maintain constant vigilance and promptly alert the administration about any such matters.

The release noted that the directives were issued during a high-level video conference held at the State Secretariat, during which the Chief Minister reviewed the state's law and order situation, developmental initiatives, and preparedness for the upcoming storm season.

As per the release, senior secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.

Emphasising the need for preemptive action, Dr Saha, who is also the state's home minister, called for preventive steps to ensure uninterrupted power services during potential storms. He instructed departmental heads to address any shortcomings in the system immediately.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of increasing public awareness against cybercrime and recommended regular press briefings to inform citizens about the nature and prevention of cyber threats.

The release stated that the DMs and SPs from all districts presented reports on their respective jurisdictions, detailing the steps being taken to tackle ongoing issues, including those related to health services, drinking water, education, road infrastructure, and irrigation systems.

According to the release, the top officials present included Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RK Shyamal, Law Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya, Special Secretary of Planning (Statistics) Department Abhishek Chandra, Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, and Transport Secretary CK Jamatia.

The release noted that senior officials from the Education, Labour, Tourism, Social Welfare, Information & Cultural Affairs Departments, as well as the Chief Minister's Secretariat, also participated in the comprehensive review meeting. (ANI)

