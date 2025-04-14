Dhalai (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 51st State-Level Biju Mela in the Dhalai district on Sunday. The 51st State-Level Biju Mela, which celebrates the traditional New Year's festival of the Chakma community, will take place over five days from April 13 to April 17.

Several dignitaries, including members of the Chakma and local communities, attended the opening ceremony. The event commenced with traditional rituals and cultural performances, setting the tone for the vibrant festivities ahead.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Saha emphasised the significance of the Biju Mela in promoting cultural unity and preserving the traditions of the Chakma community. He lauded the efforts of the organisers and encouraged participation from all communities to foster harmony and mutual respect.

In a post on X, CM Saha prayed to Lord Buddha for the prosperity and overall success of this fair.

"I extend my warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of the 51st State-level Bizhu Mela. I inaugurated this traditional Bizhu Mela of the Chakma community, organized by the local administration. I pray to Lord Buddha for the prosperity and overall success of this fair. I also express my sincere gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his message wishing the mela's success," CM Saha said on X.

The festival will showcase a diverse range of cultural programs, including folk dances, music performances, and exhibitions that highlight the art and crafts of the Chakma people. Additionally, stalls offering traditional delicacies will be set up, allowing visitors to sample the local cuisine.

The Bizu Mela serves as a platform to celebrate and preserve the cultural identity of the Chakma community, fostering a sense of unity and pride among its members. The event is expected to draw the state and neighbours from across regions, contributing to the promotion of cultural tourism in Tripura. (ANI)

