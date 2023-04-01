Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated a grand light and sound show at Sepahijala's Neermahal.

Neermahal, a historical palace of Tripura, is situated in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake in Sepahijala's Melaghar.

Also Read | Delhi: Traffic Police Constable Stabbed, Robbed Near Signature Bridge; Three Arrested.

Melaghar, approximately 53 km from the capital city of Agartala, was an erstwhile royal seat of the Maharaja of Tripura Kingdom, Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma Bahadur.

Neermahal was built by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 1930. It is also the largest water palace in India alongside the other one 'Jal Mahal' Mahal of Rajasthan.

Also Read | Bribe for Tender Case: Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Sent to 10-Day Judicial Custody.

The edition of this light in a sound show at the Neermahal will definitely draw the attention of tourists, visiting this attractive water palace.

Notably, a group of foreign delegates is scheduled to visit Neermahal during the G20 summit on April 3 and April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)