Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the newly constructed party office in the 12-Takarjala Mandal in the state on Wednesday.

During the event, 200 families comprising 690 people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant boost to the party's grassroots strength in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said, "Under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are tirelessly working for the overall development of our Janajati brothers and sisters."

He also criticised certain individuals who, he said, are still engaged in divisive politics. "Unfortunately, a few people continue to play divisive politics and conspiracies in the style of the communists. I want to warn them that there is no benefit in trying to mislead the tribal community," the Chief Minister remarked.

CM Saha reaffirmed that the people of Tripura believe in peace, development, and democracy. "The use of force will not be tolerated in any form in this state. If anyone tries to harm us, we will respond appropriately -- but through completely democratic means," he asserted.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and BJP leaders, who expressed confidence that the new office would serve as a hub for strengthening the party's organisational activities in Takarjala and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha on Tuesday paid homage to the country's police and security personnel, highlighting their role in safeguarding not only public safety but also the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

According to a release, CM Saha made the remarks while attending the Police Commemoration Day at Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Agartala. He said that on 21st October, the entire country observes Police Commemoration Day.

"On this day, we are remembering the brave martyrs who have made supreme sacrifices in the service of the country and to protect the people. In India, the Armed Forces, Border Forces, and Police have worked for the country's safety and security; in the coming days, they will continue to do so with their skills and abilities. Not only this, but they have also protected the sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said. (ANI)

