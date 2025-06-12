Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 12 (ANI): In a significant step toward enhancing public infrastructure and improving service delivery in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually inaugurated six important development projects from the Baijalbari Higher Secondary School Ground in Khowai district today. These projects, implemented across the health, education, and administrative sectors, reflect the government's continued commitment to inclusive and sustainable development across rural and semi-urban areas.

Among the newly inaugurated projects is the Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) and MOIC Room at Mungiakami Primary Health Centre (PHC), constructed on the first floor at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore. The facility, built under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant sanctioned by the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2024-25, covers a plinth area of 187.47 sq m and was completed within a week in August 2024.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Declared Dead as Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes Shortly After Takeoff.

Similarly, a new BPHU was inaugurated at Tulashikhar PHC under Tulashikhar R D Block. The project, worth Rs 2.54 crore and also executed under the 15th FC Health Grant, was completed in October 2024 and spans 175.10 sq m on the first floor, as per a government official statement.

In the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital, a Block Public Health Unit and a cubicle chamber were inaugurated as part of another health-focused initiative. This two-floor facility (48.72 sq m on the ground floor and 56.00 sq m on the first floor), was constructed for Rs 2.34 crore and completed in December 2024.

Also Read | Delhi Train Derailment: Electric Multiple Unit Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi, No Casualty Reported.

Focusing on strengthening administrative infrastructure, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the vertical extension of the Teliamura Block building. Executed under the RD Department's Major Works & Special Assistance for Capital Investment scheme for 2023-24, the extended structure now features a new first-floor area covering 602 sq m and was completed earlier this week at a total cost of Rs 21.29 crore.

The education sector also witnessed a milestone with the inauguration of a double-storied classroom at Metharai Reang Bari Higher Secondary School under Teliamura RD Block. Funded by Samagra Shiksha (2021-22), this classroom block was completed in February 2024 at a cost of over Rs 21.18 crore and adds 302.75 sq m on the ground floor and 276.00 sq m on the first floor to the school's infrastructure.

Lastly, the newly built District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC) at Dhalabil, Khowai, was inaugurated. Constructed under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme at a cost of Rs 22 crore, this facility will serve as a vital resource and training center for Panchayati Raj institutions. It includes a spacious ground floor with a plinth area of 501.60 sq m and was completed in July 2024.

All six projects were implemented by the Executive Engineer, RD Teliamura Division, showcasing efficient execution and adherence to timelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the importance of infrastructure development in rural transformation and public welfare. He reiterated the state government's commitment to equitable growth and assured that similar initiatives would continue across Tripura to empower communities and strengthen grassroots governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)