India News | Tripura CM Manik Saha Joins World Health Day Rally in Agartala

Tripura (Agartala) [India], April 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the World Health Day Rally organized by the Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura at the Ujjayanta Palace's front gate in Agartala on Monday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about global health issues and promote healthier lifestyles among the citizens of Tripura.

The rally saw participation from healthcare professionals, students, and residents, all united in their commitment to public health. Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of collective efforts in addressing health challenges and commended the Hepatitis Foundation for its ongoing initiatives in combating liver diseases and promoting overall health awareness in the state.

The Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura has a history of organizing health-related events. In April 2023, they conducted a health rally on World Health Day, highlighting their dedication to public health causes.

The World Health Day Rally at Ujjayanta Palace underscored the significance of community engagement in health initiatives and reflected Tripura's commitment to fostering a healthier society.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Saha emphasized the government's commitment to honouring the contributions of individuals who have elevated the state's reputation through their exceptional work. He underscored the importance of ensuring that their legacies are not forgotten.

"The pioneer of modern sculpture in the state is Bipul Kanti Saha. He is one of the talented children in this state. Due to his tireless hard work and dedication, the art of sculpture here has been appreciated across the world. Such personalities can never be forgotten. They will inspire the next generation to move forward," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 3-day-long Bipul Kanti Saha State Art & Craft Festival at Government Art and Craft College, Lichubagan, which was organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Rs. 3 crore has been allocated in the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 for musical instrument workshops for tribals across the state. (ANI)

