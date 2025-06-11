Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday handed over financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of seven individuals who tragically lost their lives due to drowning in recent incidents across various parts of the West District.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "Met and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost loved ones in the recent drowning incidents in West Tripura District. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for each family has been provided to support them during this difficult time. May they find strength and solace."

In a solemn ceremony held in the presence of local administrative officials, the Chief Minister personally met with the grieving family members and offered them the financial aid. The assistance comes as a gesture of support from the state government to help the bereaved families cope with their loss.

The unfortunate drowning incidents claimed the lives of seven people, namely: Piyali Debbarma and Priyanka Debbarma from Ramsadhupara under Sidhai Police Station, Mahindra Singh from Joynagar, Jirania, Tanmoy Debnath from Mandai Para, Liton Saha from Ujan Abhoynagar, Prasenjit Debnath from Brajannagar, Majlishpur. Ankush Rishi Das from Pratapgarh.

CM Saha expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to grant them strength and courage during this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, the 45th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' initiative, launched to directly address the problems and grievances of the people, was successfully held in Agartala.

CM Saha once again engaged with citizens from various parts of the state, listening attentively to their concerns. During the session, CM Saha gave on-the-spot instructions to relevant officials to take immediate and necessary action on the issues raised.

The initiative has become a significant platform for the people of Tripura to voice their problems directly to the Chief Minister, reinforcing the state government's commitment to transparent and responsive governance. (ANI)

