Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted a comprehensive field visit on Sunday to inspect ongoing development activities in Wards 16, 20, and 32 under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area. The visit commenced from the Agartala Town Hall and covered various project sites within the wards.

During his visit, the Chief Minister highlighted the progress made in several sectors, while also acknowledging areas that still require attention. "I have come to Bardowali, the heart of Agartala city. A lot of work has already been done, but some issues remain, such as drainage, water supply, construction of boundary walls, and cleaning of ponds," Saha said.

He further noted that several officers from key departments, including AMC, Smart City Mission, PWD, and DWS, were present with him and are working in coordination to address the remaining challenges. "We are inspecting everything ward by ward. While two wards have been covered so far, we will visit two more today," he added.

Saha emphasized that although he is responsible for the entire state, today's visit to his constituency demonstrates his commitment to grassroots development. "Problems will naturally arise, but we are working closely with officers to find effective solutions. The general public is happy with the progress. While some inconvenience is expected during the execution phase, I urge everyone to cooperate," he appealed.

The visit underscores the government's ongoing efforts to enhance urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents in the capital city. (ANI)

