Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 22 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah inaugurated the BJP election office in Agartala on Friday.

During the inauguration, West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya and other members, including several MLAs, remained present.

"It's a tradition of the BJP party that we build an election office every time and last year, during the assembly election, we also had this office. Today we inaugurated our election office centrally and performed puja. This office will be used for election purposes, and our main office is still there."

"State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya and West Tripura Lok Sabha Election Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb was also present," he added.

A day ahead of this Manik Saha carried out a door-to-door campaign and said that the faith and confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure more than 400 seats this time in the upcoming general polls.

CM Saha said this after the Jan Sampark Abhiyan at booth numbers 10, 15, and 17 in the Kanchanmala area under the Golaghati (ST) constituency. This campaign is being carried out to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing Lok Sabha Polls.

He also met with the Karyakartas and office bearers at the party office in Golaghati during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

"The prosperity of every beneficiary is now PM Modi's guarantee. Today, I reached the house of Kanchanmala with this message from PM Modi. During the meeting with Karyakartas and office bearers at the party office, I encouraged them to work with more dedication to ensure BJP's win in the upcoming Lok Sabha election," said CM Saha.

CM Saha also emphasised that PM Modi always thinks about the people and works for overall development. During the Jan Sampark, CM Saha also highlighted the development work that PM Modi has done for the welfare of the people and the country. (ANI)

