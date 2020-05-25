India News | Tripura CM Pays Tributes to Kazi Nazrul Islam on His Birth Anniversary

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday paid floral tributes to Kazi Nazrul Islam at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Tripura on his birth anniversary.

Along with the Chief Minister, Special Secretary Shailendra Singh, Director ICA Ratan Biswas and other cultural activists also paid floral tributes to Kazi Nazrul Islam.

"Took part in the Birth anniversary celebration programme of Kazi Nazrul Islam at Nazrul Kalakshetra Agartala. Paid floral tributes to him! Kazi Nazrul Islam was a famous Bengali poet, writer and musician," the CM said in a tweet.

For his incredible literary contributions, Nazrul was named the national poet of Bangladesh. (ANI)

